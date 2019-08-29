Home

Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-6120
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
William Spencer Obituary
William League Spencer

August 8, 1948-August 24, 2019

Raleigh, NC

William League Spencer, age 71, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday August 24, 2019, at his home in Raleigh. Bill was born August 8, 1948 in Jackson, Mississippi to Dr. James L. and Frances League Spencer. He graduated from high school in Charleston, SC in 1966 and from Davidson College in 1970. After 5 years of active duty in the U.S. Navy, Bill earned a master's degree in public policy at Ole Miss, and worked with the PEER committee of the MS legislature until he moved to CA to attend the RAND Graduate School. After earning a second master's degree there, he accepted a position with the North Carolina Department of Revenue in 1997 where he remained until his retirement in 2012.

Bill enjoyed family, reading, enthusiastically following his favorite college sports teams, and playing competitive trivia with a group of Raleigh area friends.

Bill is survived by his brother Jim Spencer of Brevard, NC, sister Ellen Johnson of Pickens County, SC, their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and by his aunt Elizabeth Spencer Rusher of Chapel Hill, NC.

A memorial service will be held at the Carlton Gray Funeral Home in Raleigh at 12:00 noon Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11:30.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
