William "Billy" Tilton
May 8, 1933 – September 12, 2020
Garner
William "Billy" Tilton, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday. A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Edward and Ida Terry Tilton.
Mr. Tilton is survived by his daughters, Carolyn T. Davis, Brenda T. Earp and husband, Brandon, both of Wendell; grandchildren Amanda Earp, Patrick Davis; great-grandchildren Aidan Earp, and Ava and Ana Davis.
In addition to his parents, Billy was predeceased by his wife, Betty Duncan Tilton; brothers, Edward Lee Tilton, Jr., Joker Tilton, and his faithful German Shepherd, Rocky.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Montlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Southeast German Shepherd Rescue, https://southeastgermanshepherdrescue.com/donate
.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.