William Wallace Wood, Jr.
November 28, 1931 - December 31, 2019
Raleigh
Bill was born and raised in Clarksville, Virginia where he attended public school.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of almost 60 years, Rheta Russell Wood, his parents William Wallace Wood and Blanche Vaughn Wood and his sisters Anne Wood Crews and Nancy Goode Wood all of Clarksville VA.
He is survived by his son William Davidson Wood (David), his daughter Kelly Wood Currin, three granddaughters, Cameron Davidson Currin, Catherine Russell Currin (Casey), Paige Warren Currin, son-in-law Perry Warren Currin, all of Raleigh, NC
Bill was a graduate of Campbell College in Buies Creek, NC and Mercer University School of Pharmacy in Atlanta, GA. At Mercer he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and served as president his senior year.
Between Campbell and Mercer, he proudly served four years in the United States Air Force, with stations in Okinawa and Japan.
He began his career as a pharmacist with Reeves Drug in Atlanta, working for two years before being hired as a sales representative by E.R Squibb and Sons, who later became Bristol Myers-Squibb. He retired in 1996 after working for 30 years.
Bill loved his church and the many relationships he developed as an active member of Hayes Barton Methodist Church for over 50 years. He belonged to the Asbury-King Sunday school class where he served as class president. He was also an active member of United Methodist Men, where he also served as president. One of the service projects he particularly enjoyed was working with The Miracle League.
He loved sports of all kinds and played baseball and football in high school and beyond. His favorite however was golf. He was a longtime member of Raleigh Country Club where he could be found most Wednesdays and Saturdays with his golfing buddies fondly known as the Gelb Group.
Bill spent the last years of his life devoting much time and love with his 3 granddaughters, Cameron, Casey and Paige. He was affectionately known as Papa.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hayes-Barton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hayes Barton Methodist Church Growing in Love Fund. https://www.hbumc.org/give
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020