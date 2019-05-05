Dr. William Meade Waters, Jr.



September 24, 1934 - December 31, 2018



Raleigh



Dr. William Meade Waters, Jr, "Bill", 84, passed away December 31, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.



Dr. Waters was an Associate Professor in both the Mathematics and Mathematics Education Departments at NCSU from 1970 until 2009. He served as Math Education Director of Graduate Studies from 1980-1999 and was twice named to The NCSU Academy of Outstanding Teachers. He was the 2006 recipient of the W. W. Rankin Award for contributions to mathematics and teaching mathematics in NC and received the 2001 Orthogonal Medal from the Graphic Communications Department at NCSU. Having written over 25 articles and presented in over 50 math conferences as well as mentoring countless student teachers, his contributions to math education in North Carolina and Wake County cannot be overlooked.



Dr. Waters is survived by his wife, Jeanne Baird Waters, his children, William M. Waters, III and Karen Waters (Suzy Hooker), his grandson, William M. Waters, IV and his sister, Dr. Betty-Lou Waters of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, William M. Waters, Sr. and Dorothy Waters and his dear sister, Dodie Waters.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 3313 Wade Avenue, Raleigh on May 11th at 2 pm followed by a reception at the fellowship hall. Published in The News & Observer on May 5, 2019