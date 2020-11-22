William Watkins Merriman IV

May 20, 1961 - November 8, 2020

Wilmington, North Carolina - William Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away November 8, 2020. Born in Raleigh on May 20, 1961, Bill was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Raleigh and spent his summers at Wrightsville Beach where he developed his love of the coast, boating and fishing. He graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN and completed his education at UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. He spent many years in the Healthcare industry, where he won numerous awards and accolades. Most recently, he was Regional Manager of Specialty Medicine with the Atlantic Division of LabCorp.

Bill was a true family man and friend to many and took care of everyone around him. He will always be remembered for his big, bright smile, unmistakable laugh and sense of humor. The consensus among his co-workers was that he had a "heart of gold" and that they anticipated his arrival in meetings because he lit up the room and made everyone laugh.

Bill was an outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He played soccer since high school and continued through most of his adult life. Known as "Coach Bill", he coached Mighty Might football for the city of Raleigh. He also coached many boys and girls soccer teams from elementary years all the way through high school.

Bill is survived by his wife, Connie Bradshaw Merriman, children William Watkins Merriman V and Marguerite Bailey Merriman, parents Sarah Morrison Merriman and William Watkins Merriman III, father-in-law Jim Bradshaw and wife Betty, sister Catherine Hollister Merriman, brother John Milton Merriman and wife Amy Tomlin Merriman, sister Sarah Forrest Merriman and brother David Morrison Merriman and wife Sarah Umstead Merriman. He is also survived by nephews and nieces Philip Thompson Green IV, William Merriman Green, Catherine Hollister Green, John Milton Merriman, Jr., Tatum Hollister Merriman, Collier West Merriman, Sarah Parker Umstead Merriman, David Morrison Merriman, Jr., Philip Macon Merriman and Aunts Shirley Merriman Faulk and Catherine Hollister Morrison.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store