William Hutson Wester, II



January 14, 1937-May 8, 2019



Henderson



William Hutson "Hut" Wester, II, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 82 after a recurring battle against cancer.



He was a lifelong resident of Henderson, born on January 14, 1937 to Millard Winston and Della Bryan Wester. He was a graduate of Davidson College in 1958 and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Hut had a lifetime career as an insurance broker retiring with Wester Realty and Insurance. He achieved many accolades in this industry including serving on the Board of Governor's North Carolina Reinsurance Facility from 1992 to 2017. While being active in the Henderson business community, Hut also participated in many civic causes and events. He was a Vanguard donor at Vance Granville Community College for many years, sponsoring several educational scholarships. He was a member of the Henderson chapter of Rotary International for 46 years, receiving the President's Citation in February of 2012. Hut was a proud member of The Church of the Holy Innocents since he was a teenager. He served many years as a lay reader and advocate for the Church. After becoming an Eagle Scout in 1952, Hut continued to support Boy Scouts through the Friends of Scouting Program. He participated in ROTC during his years at Davidson College. He was commissioned in the Army National Guard retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.



Hut is survived by his wife Brenda McGee Johnson Wester of the home. He is also survived by his two sons, William Hutson Wester, III (Kim) of League City, Texas, and Carl Britt Wester (Amy), of Wake Forest, his stepdaughter Tonya Strickland of Wilson and his stepson Scott Johnson (Sherry) of Greenville. Hut cherished his seven grandchildren Brittany Lynn, Datyn, Lyberty, Alex, Ben, Casey and Ava and great-grandson Zayne.



Last, but not least, Hut was a passionate golfer. His true joy lay in planning, organizing and participating in his travels making countless memories with friends both old and new. His zest for life and charismatic personality will be missed by all.



A memorial service for Hut will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 2:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Innocents at 210 South Chestnut Street, Henderson by Reverend Donald Lowery with interment following in the columbarium. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the home; and in The Great Hall following the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home. Published in The News & Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2019