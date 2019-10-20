|
|
William Holton Wilkerson
February 16, 1947 - October 13, 2019
Greenville
William Holton Wilkerson passed away at the age of 72 on October 13th with the comfort of his family by his side.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 25th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 E 4th St, Greenville, NC. A reception will follow the service, also at St. Paul's.
Bill was born in Greenville, NC to the late Edwin Cisco Wilkerson and Agnes Gaskins Wilkerson. After graduating from J.H. Rose High School he received a B.A. in Economics at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and later a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Bill was an extremely proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bill built a tremendous career in the banking and financial services industry at First Union Bank, Hibernia National Bank (New Orleans), and People's Bank/Centura where we retired having served as President and Director. He proudly served on the Boards of the Vidant Foundation, UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors, Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce (Chairman), and the Carolinas Gateway Partnership, All who encountered him in business and in life would attest to his being a true team player and always quick to lend a hand to someone in need.
Being with his family, all things UNC, and spending time in Morehead City were his greatest passions. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Ellen, son Holton (Carrie), and grandchildren Holt, Ellis and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Pilots N Paws. Bill's unconditional love absolutely extended to his four-legged friends. https://www.pilotsnpaws.org/
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019