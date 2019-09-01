|
William "Bill" Wilser
November 12,1930 - August 25, 2019
Cary
Bill Wilser passed away at Wake Medical Raleigh on 8/25/19. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Henry and Helen Wilser. He met and married the love of his life, Ethel Robertson, while stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi, MS. After completing his engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY he was employed by IBM and relocated to Cary, NC in 1966. His love of aviation continued and he founded Raleigh Flying Service based at Raleigh Municipal Airport and later at RDU from 1969 to 1999. He was a man of many talents with a passion for anything mechanical or aviation related. He wore many hats in life, Electrical Engineer, Charter Pilot, Flight Examiner and Instructor, Aircraft Mechanic, but most importantly he will be remembered as a generous, selfless, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Although he will be greatly missed, his caring and magnanimous spirit will be with us forever. He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel and is survived by his sons Gary Wilser(Diane), James Wilser (Stephanie) and grandchildren Alan Wilser (Casey), Brad Wilser , Angela Gadd (Will), Erin Wilser and Aidan Wilser. Great grandchildren Samara Wilser, Macy Wilser, Martin Gadd and Jacob Gadd. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019