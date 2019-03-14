William Wilson



October 16, 1933 - March 8, 2019



Raleigh



William "Bill" Franklin Wilson was born October 16, 1933 in Durham, NC, passed away March 8, 2019. He married Frances Andrews of Raleigh, NC on July 2, 1955. She was the daughter of Ruth Mary Gaylor and Joseph Ollie Andresw. Bill was the father of Kelley Marie Wilson of Knightdale, NC and Leslie Wilson Fleming of Florida; grandfather of three grandsons, Brandon, Kyle and Jordan Fleming who brought him much joy.



Bill graduated from Durham High School and UNC Chapel Hill with a BS degree in Geology. He was employed by the NC Geological Survey as Senior Geologist and retired in 1992.



In 1992 - 1993 he became Senior Geologist Manager of Environmental Services for CTL Engineering of NC, Inc. He also was senior geologist for the phase of the selection of two of the four low-level radioactive waste disposal sites in NC.



Bill served as Chief Geologist for the State of NC for if the Superconducting Super Collider project for the NC Board of Science and Technology office of the Governor Martin. In addition he contributed to the television series, "The Making of a Continent" in cooperation with BBC & WTTW Chicago, Illinois.



Bill was a member of First Baptist Church for many years and served as a Deacon, held many positions of leadership as well as teaching Sunday School for children and youth. Bill's University activities were as follows: UNC Gymnastics Team 1954-1956; placed 3rd in 1955 on horizontal boar, Southeastern NCAA Bronze metal; monogram club, 1955 - 1957, graduated upper 5% 1957 Sr. class. NC Geological Survey: NC Board of Services, The Poteat Award, US Civil Service Commission Certificate Atlanta Region Middle Management Institute 1974, American Management Assoc. Award 1977.



In addition to his hobbies were playing guitar, song writing, recording, water coloring and calligraphy.



Memorial Service will take place at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh at 2:00 in the sanctuary. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers please give to the Mike Morris Fellowship Fund, First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019