William Peele Wimberley
8/26/1930 - 3/5/2020
Raleigh
William "Bill" Peele Wimberley passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Bill was born on August 26, 1930, to the late Richard Elias and Laura Peele Wimberley. After graduating from Washington High School, he earned his B.S. in Chemistry from Virginia Union University (1951); a B.S. in Pharmacy at Temple University (1954); and an M.S. in Chemistry from North Carolina Central University (1958). He served as a US Army medic in Germany from 1954-1956. Although accepted into a Ph.D. program, Bill deferred further education for marriage and entrepreneurship.
Bill's worked with his father at Central Drug Store in Raleigh and with Dr. York D. Garrett, Jr. at Garrett-Parker Drug in Durham, NC. He purchased that store from Dr. Garrett in 1961 and kept it until it was torn down as part of Urban Renewal in 1965. In 1963, Bill bought Community Drug Store in Raleigh from Dr. Thomas Hamlin and ran that store until his retirement in December 2002. Bill served on the State of North Carolina 's Peer Review Committee, Division of Medical Assistance for many years. He worked quietly and effectively as an advocate for those less fortunate, lending an ear and a contribution to many worthy causes. After retirement, he served Meals on Wheels of Wake County daily for close to eleven years, packing and delivering meals. He was also committed to the NAACP, active in the Old North State Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Society and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a faithful member for eighty-four years at First Baptist Church.
Bill was married to Cliffornia "Cliff" Grady for more than 57 years until her death in November 2015.
He is survived by daughter Carmen Cauthen (Rick); son, William Peele Wimberley, Jr.; granddaughters, Kena and Loren Cauthen; and special daughter, Joselyn Williams, all of Raleigh. Siblings Ruth E. Phillips and Richard E. Wimberley, Jr., preceded him in death. Many thanks to his caregivers Willie Moore, Clara Sanchez, the staffs at The Cardinal at North Hills, Waltonwood Cary Parkway, and Transitions Lifecare Hospice Home for their loving care over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Wake County. Send memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Wake County, 1001 Blair Drive, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603-2030. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 am, funeral service following at 12:00 pm, First Baptist Church, 101 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020