Willie Arthur Riddick



August 18, 1935 - April 30, 2020



Brooklyn, NY



Mr. Willie Arthur Riddick, age 84, of 779 Autumn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Raleigh, departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY.



Funeral, 11 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, 1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, VIA FACEBOOK LIVE.. Bryant Riddick, Officiating. The Rev. Dr. Joe L. Stevenson, Pastor of the Macedonia New Life Church, Eulogist. Visitation 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.. Interment, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner.



