November 30, 1920 - November 9, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Willie Blanche Baker Hill was born on November 30, 1920 and died peacefully in her home on November 9, 2020. Mrs. Hill would have celebrated her 100th birthday on November 30, 2020.

She was born in Vaughan, NC and was the youngest child of the late Andrew and Eula Baker. Willie grew up in the Vaughan community and attended grade school there. After grade school she attended what was then Warren County Training School. Mrs. Hill graduated from this training school in 1938 and enrolled in Shaw University in Raleigh, NC. During her years at Shaw, Mrs. Hill excelled both in academics and in sports. She became the captain of the women's basketball team for several seasons and immensely enjoyed this leadership role.

Mrs. Hill graduated from Shaw University in 1942. She accepted a teaching position and taught in Warren County for a few years before she was given the special honor to move to Washington, DC to become secretary to Dr. Wendell Clay Somerville who was head of the Lott Carey Global Missionary organization. While working for Dr. Somerville, she attended night school at the Cortez W. Peters Business School and graduated in the spring of 1946. In the fall of that very same year, Mrs. Hill decided she wanted to go to Library School in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Atlanta University in 1947.

She returned to Raleigh to work as librarian at her alma mater, Shaw University for the next several years. While working at Shaw she met and married Mr. Bruce A. Hill, Sr and moved to Durham, NC. While residing in Durham, Mrs. Hill decided to get a Master's Degree and attended evening school at North Carolina College (North Carolina Central University). She received her Master's of Library Science Degree in 1955. After receiving her Master's Degree, she was hired as the librarian of Hillside High School, where she remained until she retired in 1985.

Mrs. Hill changed her membership from the Greater Ashley Baptist Church in Vaughan, NC to White Rock Baptist Church on June 11, 1950. She served as the church treasurer for a number of years and was a member of the former Susie V. Norfleet Sunday School Class and the former E. M. Brawley District.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce A. Hill, Sr, her son Bruce A. Hill, Jr, her brother and five sisters. She is survived by her daughter Alice Hill, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hill's Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30pm - 1:00pm prior to the service. There is a public viewing from 12:00pm - 7:00pm on Friday at Burthey Funeral Chapel. The service is limited to 50 attendees and masks are required for all viewings and services. Friends and family and all of those who knew Mrs. Hill may attend the service virtually starting at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 using the zoom meeting ID#: 7455143350.

