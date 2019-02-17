Willie Overby Cassell



July 15, 1933 - February 16, 2019



Cary



Willie B. died February 16, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare, from the cruel thief of life, dementia. She was a wonderful person, a funny and loving mother, endearing grandmother, adored wife who was liked by nearly everybody, and who liked everybody.



During 63 years of marriage she was the perfect homemaker and faithful parent of Katherine (Kitty) Jane Cassell-Podhany (Daniel) of Raleigh and Robert (Kim) Mckim Cassell, Jr. (Robin Ray) of Matthews; grandchildren, Wesley Allen Pittman of Cary, Zach Ray and Zane Allen Cassell of Matthews, and Anna Isgigg of Kittrell; and her soul mate, in our life partnership, and best friend, Robert "Bob" Mckim Cassell, Sr., of the home, all survive her.



Willie was the fifth girl of six children of Marvin D. Overby Sr. and Mary Austin Watson. She was born on July 15, 1933 in her grandmother's home at Axtell (Warren Co), NC and lived 63 years in two homes in Cary. She is also survived by her sister, Eula Allen O. Ballard of N. Ft Myers, FL; sister in law, Kay T. Overby of Axtell; and many nieces and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Elizabeth O. McAmis (Herbert), Sallie O. Cole (Russell), Jane O. Finch (Thomas), and Marvin D. Overby Jr.



Willie graduated from John Graham HS in Warrenton were she dominated the superlatives section of her '51 annual. She played varsity basketball. She was a classmate and friend of Reynolds Price who mentions her in his biographical volume "Clear Pictures". Willie and Bob are members of White Plains United Methodist Church in Cary.



A reception to receive friends will be held from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. Burial will be at the family's pleasure at Brown's Baptist Church Cemetery in Axtell, NC.



