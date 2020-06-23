Mrs. Willie D. Johnson
Durham
Mrs. Willie D. Johnson, age 89, of Durham, NC passed away at Croasdaile Village on June 17, 2020. Willie was born in Durham to the late Charles R. Davis and Beulah Jackson Davis. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Joyce Davis Falk, Norma Davis King, and her brother, Kenneth Davis. Willie was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Harvey B. Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johnson Rast; son in law, John C. Rast; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Rast, Ashley Rast and Rebekah Rast; all of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by niece, Jennifer King of Mebane; nephews, Scot King (Vickie) of Durham, Chip Falk (Tami) of Tampa, FL and Lee Falk (June) of Spartanburg, SC. For a full obituary and service details please visit hallwynne.com.
Durham
Mrs. Willie D. Johnson, age 89, of Durham, NC passed away at Croasdaile Village on June 17, 2020. Willie was born in Durham to the late Charles R. Davis and Beulah Jackson Davis. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Joyce Davis Falk, Norma Davis King, and her brother, Kenneth Davis. Willie was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Harvey B. Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johnson Rast; son in law, John C. Rast; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Rast, Ashley Rast and Rebekah Rast; all of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by niece, Jennifer King of Mebane; nephews, Scot King (Vickie) of Durham, Chip Falk (Tami) of Tampa, FL and Lee Falk (June) of Spartanburg, SC. For a full obituary and service details please visit hallwynne.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.