Willie "Will" Hudson



May 12, 1937 - February 27, 2019



Raleigh



Will Hudson passed away at age 81 on February 27, 2019 at his home in Raleigh, NC. He was born in Atlanta GA, to Roy and Dorothy Hudson and grew up in Asbury Park, NJ. After graduation from high school, Will enlisted in the U.S Army and joined the 82nd Airborne Special Forces and Green Berets. In 1961, he married Betty Holden. Will achieved the rank of Lieutenant before leaving active duty. The Hudson family moved to Raleigh, NC where Will and Betty become pioneers in the real estate business. He also achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves.



Will took great delight in church ministries and studies, golf, biking, and his daughters and grandchildren. He also supported his extended and adopted family. He is survived by his wife Betty Hudson; daughters Kimberly Hudson-Delmore (Cecil) of Bowie, MD, and Deidra Hudson-Cooper (Kevan) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Lola Hudson Morris of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Cameron, Carson, and Cannon Marshall of Raleigh, NC; son-in-law Mark Marshall of Raleigh, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews, in-laws, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his devoted daughter, Kathy Hudson Marshall; parents, Dorothy Freeman Hudson and Roy Hudson; and brothers, Roy C. Hudson and Richard Hudson.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Will's name to the at or 1-800-227-245. A Celebration of Life mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church in Raleigh at 12 noon, with reflections and visitation with the family at 11:00 a.m. Photos and a biography may be viewed and condolences shared at www.cremationsocietync.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary