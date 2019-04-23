Willie "Bill" Ralph Walden II



Siler City



Willie "Bill" Ralph Walden II, 70, of Siler City died Friday, April 19, 2019 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.



Mr. Walden was born February 4, 1949, a native of Chatham County and the son of Willie Ralph and Rev. Mattie Ruth Matthews Walden. Bill was the current pastor for Harris Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Siler City and was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. He had worked for Union Carbide in Asheboro and was owner/operator of Walden Sound Systems, LLC in Siler City for 40 years.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melinda Walden, of the home, children: John C. Walden and wife, Tammy of Siler City, Angela W. Coley and husband, Milton of Raleigh and Joseph M. Walden and wife, Tonya of Sanford, grandchildren: Ariyan, Tyler, Tamaya, Aaliyah, Troy and numerous relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at First Missionary Baptist Church, 914 Martin Luther King Blvd., Siler City. The funeral will be 3:00 PM Thursday at the First Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Barry R. Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Floral donations may be sent to: Smith & Buckner Funeral Home. Cards and memorial donations may be made to: Walden Sound Systems, LLC, 548 Lighthouse Church Road, Siler City, NC 27344.



Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2019