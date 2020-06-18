Willie S. "Billy" Pearce, Jr.
Littleton/Lake Gaston, NC
Littleton/Lake Gaston-
Willie Seth "Billy" Pearce, Jr., 79, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at WakeMed. He was a Youngsville, NC native born to the late Willie S. Pearce and Eunice Holmes Pearce. Billy was also preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Pearce Harper. Billy found immense joy in time spent with family and friends. He treasured the time together dearly and always strived to foster connections.
He was a retired independent Insurance Adjuster and was a member of the Littleton Baptist Church and the Littleton Lion's Club.
Revs. Mike O. Currin and David Little will conduct graveside services at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 20th at the Youngsville Cemetery.
Mr. Pearce is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Pollard Pearce; his daughter, Carmen Pearce Adams and husband, Michael; and his grandchildren, McRae Alexander Adams and Maris Jamison Adams.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Billy's memory to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.