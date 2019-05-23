|
Willis O. Evans
March 31,1947 - May 18, 2019
Raleigh
Chief Evans, passed away, May 18th, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina and was affiliated with the fellowship, worship services, ministry and friends at Pleasant Union Christian Church, Raleigh, NC.
Chief Evans was an active board member for Project 1619, a life member of DAV, and a member of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. He enjoyed helping others explore their family history. Chief Evans is survived by a devoted wife, loving children, grand children, siblings and host of family and friends.
Chief Evans' Homegoing Service will be held at Lea's Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Pool Rd, Raleigh, NC at 11:00 AM on Sat, May 25, 2019.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel. Interment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on May 23, 2019