Willis Wriley Rambeaut
December 19, 1932 – July 25, 2020
Raleigh
Willis Wriley Rambeaut joined the love of his life, Barbara, in heaven on July 25, 2020. He will be missed for his contagious smile, his jokes, and of course his homemade puzzles and toys. He was always the life of every family event.
The son of the late Riley and Mollie Rambeaut, he was born December 19, 1932 on a farm in Harnett County, the seventh of ten children. He retired from the State of North Carolina at Dorothea Dix Hospital after 30 plus years of service. He was a long-time resident of Garner and member of Fellowship Baptist Church on Old Stage Road.
Willis had resided at Spring Arbor Assisted Living for the past 3 years, where he served as president of the walking club. Affectionately known as "Rambo" by the staff who lovingly cared for him for the past three years.
In addition to his parents, Willis was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Murphrey Rambeaut; and silbings, Gene, Bob, Rufus, and Walter Rambeaut, Mable Rambeaut Inman, Mary Rambeaut Bender, and Martha Rambeaut Britt.
He is survived by his brother, Lewis Rambeaut and wife, Dot; sister, Rachel Rambeaut Fulcher; numerous sisters and brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews who always regarded him as the favorite uncle with the coolest toys.
Willis' body will lie in state on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 12:00 Noon – 5:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Willis' memory to Fellowship Baptist Church: 5029 Old Stage Road, Raleigh, NC 27603.
