Willy Thornton Elliott
Durham
Willy Thornton Elliott, "Gepa", passed away at his home at the age of 83 on August 12, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Willy was born in Granville County to parents, Robert Elliott and Carrie Elliott Peninger. He worked for various local businesses throughout the Durham community, including Mead Corporation, Durham Box Company and Northern Telecom.
Willy was predeceased by his parents, and three brothers, Robert, James and Joseph Elliott. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rasberry Elliott; sons, Gary Elliott and wife Mary Wilson; Ron Elliott and wife Angie; grandchildren, Jacob Elliott, Lucas Elliott, Cameron Elliott, Taylor Cleveland and Brandon Herrera; and beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
An avid outdoorsman, Willy enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and boating. He and his wife, Carolyn, especially loved relaxing and spending time at their home at Kerr Lake with family and friends. Willy loved to laugh and share stories. He never met a stranger. He and his wife were very active in the Hillandale Sports Association during the formative years of this association.
A memorial service will be at held 3:00 pm, Thursday, August 15 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Duke Cancer Institute, 300 W. Morgan St, Ste. 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or the Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave, Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019