Wilma Kay Pegg Johnson
1942-2019
Greensboro
It is with great sadness the family of Wilma Kay Johnson announces her peaceful passing on Monday, July 29, 2019. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Columbarium at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403 with The Reverend James A. Raines officiating.
Wilma Kay was born in Guilford County to the late Jesse Willard and Sue Thomas Pegg. She was a graduate of Greensboro High School, and received her bachelors' degree and Master's Degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She served in the Guilford County School system as both teacher in several subjects as well as Guidance Counselor. She later transitioned into the role of business owner of Central Floral Gardens in Greensboro. She took tremendous pride in this role as she was the fourth generation owner in this family of florists.
Her great love of her life was her childhood sweetheart and husband of 43 years, Harold "Squeak" Johnson. Theirs was a love and friendship founded upon mutual respect and strengthened through the years of much laughter. They celebrated true and selfless love for each other until his untimely passing in 2010. Even though Squeak's death left a tremendous void in her life, she carried on his passion for traditional family gatherings for meals and celebrations all year long. She continued to buy a great pork roast for Thanksgiving and Christmas to honor his memory. Her family will remain forever grateful for her effort to make every family occasion special and filled with love.
She leaves behind a legacy of determination, strength, and a tenacious fighting spirit. Wilma Kay endured numerous health issues after suffering a debilitating stroke at age 55, and yet she never complained; she continued to have a spirit of generosity and was always willing to help others.
She is survived by her son, Trey Johnson and wife Michelle of Tuscon, AZ and daughter Jessica Redwine and husband Nash of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Lucy Walker Redwine and Kate Hanner Redwine; sisters in-laws, Debbie Johnson, Jeanie Sapp (Sparky), cousin Brenda Lowe Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by her husband's parents, Dewitt Talmadge Johnson and Mary Johnson and her brother-in-law Charles Johnson.
The family would like to extend our deepest and most profound gratitude to
the friends, family and caregivers who relentlessly cared for and held our Mother in your hearts. It is truly an incredible sight to witness so many people extend kindness and support for such an extended period of time. We cannot thank you enough for being so helpful and gracious. Caregivers Hattie, Rose, Ginger, Suzie, as well as Doctors Making House Calls, allowed Wilma Kay to remain in the peace and comfort of her home which was her great desire. Our family is forever indebted to you for your compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma Kay's memory to "Jim Catfish" Hunter ALS Chapter, 628 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, 4 N Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or to Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslieberryfhnorthelm. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Johnson Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019