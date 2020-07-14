Wilma L. Thornton
June 20, 1938 - July 12, 2020
Raleigh
Ms. Wilma Lee Thornton, age 82, of Raleigh, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Millcreek Christian Church Cemetery, Four Oaks. The Rev. Jessica Braxton will officiate.
Ms. Thornton is survived by her nephew; Steve Beck and niece; Tracy Almeida. Also, left to cherish her memories are several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Samuel and Floy Thornton.
Online condolences may be made at; www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove, North Carolina.