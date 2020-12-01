Wilson Hayman
April 18, 1954 - November 28, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Wilson Hayman, 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Raleigh from long-term health issues on November 28, 2020.
Wilson was born at Watts Hospital in Durham, NC, the son of Mary Helen Wilson Hayman and Donald Bales Hayman. He lived in Chapel Hill, NC and Lawrence, KS with his family before graduating as valedictorian from Chapel Hill High School in 1972. Wilson attended Princeton University and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in American History in 1976. Wilson always cherished his lifelong friends from Princeton, the Charter House, and from the Princeton University Orchestra. For over 35 years as a Princeton alumnus, Wilson enjoyed interviewing potential Princeton students from the Triangle and never missed a class reunion.
In 1976, he returned to North Carolina and enrolled at the UNC School of Law, graduating with his Juris Doctor in 1980. While in Chapel Hill, Wilson was very active in the UNC Wesley Foundation, participating in the campus ministry that has always been integral to the Hayman family.
After graduating from law school, Wilson clerked for the Honorable Chief Justice Joseph Branch on the North Carolina Supreme Court. Following his clerkship, he worked for the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, where he met his wife, Jennie. Wilson and Jennie married on October 24, 1987 in High Point, NC. In 1990, Wilson joined the law firm of Poyner Spruill, LLP where he was a partner in their healthcare practice. Jennie and Wilson's son, Will, was born two years later in 1992.
Wilson was active in the civic and religious life of Raleigh. His leadership style embodied commitment, selflessness, and generosity. A lifelong Methodist, he was a devoted and active member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. From singing in the Chancel Choir for over 35 years to playing the cello during church services, music was extremely important to his worship experience. As recently as two weeks ago, he played the cello in a virtual church service. Over the years, his gift of music was enjoyed by many.
Wilson was also active in the United Methodist Conference. As attorney for the conference, Wilson advised on legal matters for many years. He also served as President of the Council of Chancellors, leading a nationwide group of attorneys representing each Methodist Conference. Serving the conference in this role was Wilson's highest calling.
A long-time member of the Raleigh Rotary Club, Wilson served as club President from 2001-2002 and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He rarely missed a meeting with his fellow Rotarians. His interest in North Carolina history inspired him to help establish and incorporate the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation, of which he served as vice-chairman. Consistent with his love of history, Wilson served as a board member of the L. L. Polk House Foundation, which restored the historic home of Colonel L. L. Polk, a co-founder of NC State University and agriculture advocate. Wilson was Jennie's biggest supporter with her longtime volunteer work with the Junior League of Raleigh, SAFEchild, and the North Carolina Executive Mansion.
Wilson, Jennie, and their son Will enjoyed travel to numerous diverse destinations, including all 50 states, Europe, the Holy Land, Africa, and Asia. Wilson's interest in travel began as a high school student, when he studied in Austria and lived with the Zehetner family, with whom he continued to maintain contact.
Wilson possessed a great depth and breadth of knowledge on many subjects. A man of his word, he possessed great integrity, kindness, intellectual curiosity, a quick wit, and great appreciation for God's creation. Humble and sincere, Wilson was loyal to family, friends, and colleagues.
Wilson was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jennie Jarrell Hayman of Raleigh, NC; his son Wilson Whitford Hayman of Chapel Hill, NC; his mother-in-law Mary Long Jarrell of High Point, NC; his sister Margaret Hayman and husband Jonathan Schneer of Decatur, GA and Williamstown, MA; his sister Jewell Hayman Seymour and husband Robert Seymour of Asheville, NC; his brother Russell Hayman and wife Cori MacDonneil Hayman of Montecito, CA; and his sister-in-law Cynthia Roberson Jarrell of High Point, NC. He is survived by seven nephews, two nieces, and two great nieces: Shannon Seymour and husband Jay Hamm (daughter Amelia) of Asheville, NC; Benjamin Schneer and wife Elizabeth Segran-Schneer (daughter Ella) of Cambridge, MA; Seth Schneer of Washington, D.C.; Alexander Hayman of Kensington, CA; Thomas Jarrell and wife Allison Cheeseman Jarrell of High Point, NC; Fiona Hayman of Palo Alto, CA; Robert Jarrell of High Point, NC; David Jarrell of High Point, NC; and Harry Hayman of Montecito, CA.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, a private memorial service for immediate family celebrating Wilson's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC, with a musical prelude beginning at 12:45 PM. The service will be livestreamed at www.hbumc.org/live
(select "launch live player" from the green page).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry Fund at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608; UNC Wesley Campus Ministry, 157 East Franklin Street, Suite 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or the Museum of History Foundation, 5 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.