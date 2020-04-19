|
Winnie Watson Evans
March 18, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Greenville, NC
Mrs. Winnie Watson Evans, 82, of Greenville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a reoccurring and courageous final battle with cancer.
A family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church at a later date. Winnie will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday and Monday from 1 to 5 PM.
Winnie was born on March 18, 1938 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Both of her parents were serving in the Army, Captain Doctor Edgerton Lynn Watson, DVM, of Beloit, Kansas who retired as a Colonel and 1st Lt. Zenobia Baker Watson, RN, of Louisburg, NC. Winnie's family lived in many places, but always considered Louisburg, NC their home. After Colonel Watson's retirement from the Army her family returned to Louisburg where Winnie was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church. Later after marriage, Winnie moved her membership to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Greenville, NC.
Winnie graduated from Glen Burnie High School in Maryland and received her BS from Women's College of UNC at Greensboro in 1960. In the Christmas season of 1957 Winnie visited Greenville with her college roommate and met David Evans, Jr. On June 25, 1960, David and Winnie were married in Giessen, Germany. After a long honeymoon touring Europe with Colonel Watson's new car, David and Winnie returned to make Greenville, NC their home. Winnie was a devoted mother to her three boys and a loving Mimi to her grandchildren. She attended ballgames and recitals in and out of state and spent fun times at the family Pamlico Beach house where she enjoyed cooking, swimming, water skiing, boating and playing games, and especially cards.
Winnie and David enjoyed traveling together, especially with friends. Their trips included scuba diving, snow skiing, "work trips" with many lumber dealers to all parts of the world. Winnie enjoyed shopping, especially antique furniture shopping. From Hong Kong to the bridges of Florence to the antique auctions in Wilson, Winnie enjoyed shopping. The only thing that could stop Winnie from shopping was a good card game of bridge. Winnie became a "Life Master" of bridge and would play anywhere and anytime from Greenville to Nashville, TN to Las Vegas.
Winnie was a member of the Dig 'N Delve Garden Club, the Ex Libris Book Club and several bridge clubs. She was a former member of the Service League of Greenville, the Junior and Senior German Clubs and the Greenville Pitt County Board of Realtors.
Her professional career began as an intern with the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co. (now Lockheed-Martin) in Baltimore, MD. After marriage and three sons, Winnie worked in the family business as Realtor, GRI, selling homes for The Evans Company and later at Duffus Realty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Colonel and Mrs. Edgerton Lynn Watson of Louisburg NC.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David A. Evans Jr.; Sons, David Evans, III and wife, Jill, of San Diego CA, Lynn Watson Evans and wife, Kristen, and John Hughes Evans and wife, Teresa, all of Greenville; Grandsons, Bailey and wife, Ashley, Benjamin, Watson, Lanier, and Harriss Evans, all of Greenville; Granddaughters; Emily and Victoria Evans of San Diego; Brother; Edgerton Watson, Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Louisburg; Nephews; Lynn Watson, III of Louisburg and William C. Brewer, III of Nashville TN; Nieces; Blake Watson Garrison and husband, Craig, of Franklinton, NC and Suzanne Brewer Harmon and husband, Alan, of Clayton, NC; Sister-in-law, Anne Evans Brewer and husband, Bill, of Greenville; and Great
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make memorials in her name, please consider First Christian Church, P. O. Box 2366 Greenville, NC 27836, Maple Springs Baptist Church, 1938 NC 56 East, Louisburg, NC 27549, www.maplespringsbaptist.com, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or Cypress Glen Retirement Community, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC, 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020