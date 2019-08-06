|
Winona Tharpe Crawford
January 24, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Winona T. Crawford, 91, passed away on August 1 with family by her side.
Winona was born in Uniontown, PA, and raised in Brownsville, PA. She was a majorette in the Brownsville High School marching band and was a camp counselor, swimming instructor and life guard at Camp Wildwood in West Virginia. Her ambition was to become a portrait artist and she attended California State Teacher's College in California, PA. Winona met her future husband, Malcolm M. Crawford, of Brownsville in the third grade and eventually married him in 1950 upon his graduation from West Virginia University. In 1955, she helped Malcolm carve and paint a 28-foot-tall totem pole at Boy Scout Camp Aheka, NJ, which stood proudly in front of the Aheka Lodge for decades.
With Malcolm as a Captain in the Army, a professional Boy Scout and eventually a forester, Winona raised her family in numerous towns including Boonton, NJ; Louisville, GA; South Hill, Chester and Roanoke, VA; and Louisburg, NC. In 1969, she settled the family in Raleigh, NC, and began her professional career as a visual artist. She was a long-time member of the Capital Art League and Ben Williams' Artist Critique Class. She showed her work, primarily in acrylics, in the late Ruth Green's Little Art Gallery and at Artspace in Raleigh. She was an award-winning artist in many juried art shows throughout the southeast, and she participated by invitation in a four-person show in SoHo, NY.
Winona and Malcolm were active with a distinguished group of folks restoring historic homes in Wake and Franklin Counties. She was happiest when caring for their 1785 Andrews Moore House in Franklin County. She also found joy in the search for and acquisition of her many successive family homes in Raleigh and in the pursuit of the perfect estate or yard sale.
Winona is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Malcolm Morrow Crawford. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer C. Johler of Pátzcuaro, MX; son, Matthew M. Crawford (wife, Betsy) of Smithfield, NC; sister, Lucy Karslake of Hudson, OH; and brother, Donald Tharpe of Hedgesville, WV. The family thanks Winona's step granddaughter, Catherine Thompson, for five years of loving care.
The family will hold a private service at the family cemetery in Wardensville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts or donations to the animal
rescue organization, "Street Dogs and Stray Cats", c/o Ms. Raylene Jessup, 1105 W. Anderson St., Selma, NC, 27576. Donations may be made via PayPal to [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 6, 2019