Winston Thomas Morgan



November 30, 1944 – March 31, 2019



Raleigh



Winston Thomas Morgan (Tom), 74, passed away Sunday morning, March 31st in Raleigh, NC. He was born to H.T. and Linnie Morgan and was raised in Crystal Springs, MS. He earned a degree in engineering from Mississippi State University and then served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. In 1972 he started a career in Real Estate and opened his own real estate appraisal business in 1977. He served on the Raleigh Wake Board of Realtors from 1987 to 1997 and served as Board President in 1995.



Tom is survived by his bride of 50 years Sandra Morgan. He is survived by 3 children, Winston Thomas Morgan, Jr. (Leslie), Kelly Barnes (Ken), and Christina Weaver (Scott) and eight grandchildren, Morgan Barnes, Grace Morgan, Parker Barnes, Emily Ruth Morgan, Walker Barnes, Matthew Weaver, Winston Morgan III, and Emma Weaver. He is also survived by brothers Larry Morgan (Fran), Ricky Morgan, Steve Morgan, and Roger Morgan (Lisa). He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Turnage.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall at Bay Leaf Baptist Church, 12200 Bayleaf Church Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 on Thursday, April 4th. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 in the Sanctuary; a burial with military honors will follow at Bay Leaf Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BSF International (bsfinternational.org) or Bay Leaf Baptist Church (Bayleaf.onlinegiving.org) Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019