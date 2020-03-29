|
Dr. Woodhall "Sandy" Stopford, MD, MSPH
February 25, 1943 - March 23, 2020
Durham
Dr. Woodhall "Sandy" Stopford, MD, MSPH, Professor Emeritus in Community Medicine and Family Health at Duke University, passed away on March 23, 2020 after a twelve-year journey living with multiple myeloma. Sandy approached these years with the same determination, gratitude, humility, and resolve that so defined his life — and made him a fan favorite of his wonderful care team and all of his various, loving communities.
Even in his last days, Sandy never lost the will to live, to love, and to treasure visits with his family and dogs. He was forever committed to being an engaged, supportive, wise, and loving father and husband — and he made strides to stay up-to-date on the lives of his kids and grandkids. Sandy will always be remembered by his wife Carolyn, children Charles (daughter-in-law Heather) and Amy (son-in-law Zach), grandchildren Sterling, Connor, and Cameron, brothers Jeffrey (Janie) and Jeremy (Thuvia), brother-in-law Richard, nephews Justin and Jared, and beloved pets Natasha, Rory, and Skittles. A doting father, Sandy cherished time cheering on Amy in countless field hockey games and working side-by-side in a home lab with Charles. He deeply loved his children and was so proud of the people they grew up to be.
Born to parents Ann and Robert on February 25, 1943, Sandy first graced the world as Frederick Woodhall Stopford — earning the nickname Sandy for his hair color from a nurse as an infant. Though Sandy was musically gifted, he knew from an early age that he was destined to be a physician. This was clear from his frequent reminders that he was "going to be a doctor someday," but also from his honing of his surgical skills in his childhood bedroom — where he once quite literally sewed his fingers together with needle and thread.
A graduate of Dartmouth College, Sandy majored in geology and chemistry before launching into his medical career. An adventurous outdoorsman, if Sandy was not hiking (most of the Appalachian Trail!), he could be found sailing the nearby lakes, or scaling the Dartmouth clocktower without a harness. But it was through his membership in the Dartmouth Glee Club that Sandy would meet the love of his life, Carolyn Rolfe. Hosted by Carolyn's father Charlie, himself a Dartmouth alum, Sandy (and his fellow student boarder) was immediately taken by Carolyn — vying for time to dance with her while envisioning his future proposal for marriage. Ever strategic, Sandy waited for Charlie to be at work in his garden (where he was happiest and most relaxed) to ask to marry his daughter. Charlie replied, "Can you support her?" And without hesitation, Sandy said yes, kickstarting 53 years of love and marriage.
Advancing along the path to becoming a physician, Sandy attended Harvard University School of Medicine ('69) before completing an Internal Medicine residency at Duke and subsequent fellowship at Indiana University. While at Duke, Sandy was a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar under the tutelage of Leonard Goldwater, founder of the Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and fellow scholar of heavy metal exposure. Sandy returned to Durham in 1973 to become Goldwater's first faculty member. He was also an Active Reserve Physician in the U.S. Army and National Guard (Major, Medical Corps, 1970-1976) at the time. He earned a Masters of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina in 1980, setting him up for a career working tirelessly to remove toxic chemicals from consumer and commercial products. Sandy considered the removal of arsenic from paints in the 1980s to be among his greatest career accomplishments. He served on Duke's Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine for 46 years, acting as Director of the Toxicology Program from 1989-2013. At Duke, Sandy accomplished incredible feats, including: establishing and directing the Duke Toxicology Consultative service; working closely within industry and the Consumer Product Safety Commission; serving on the North Carolina Scientific Advisory Board for over 30 years, helping to advise North Carolina state officials on the risks of air and water contaminants to human health and the environment; and championing The Labeling of Hazardous Art Materials Act, requiring Board Certified Toxicologists to evaluate art materials and recommend suitable warning labels. He liked to say that when anyone sees an ACMI (Art and Creative Materials Institute, Inc) label on the back of an art material box, it was approved by him!
A dedicated and supportive educator, Sandy established and directed Duke's Preventative Occupational Medicine Residency program for almost two decades. He later taught as an adjunct professor of Industrial and Environmental Toxicology at UNC's Gillings School of Global Public Health, known always for his remarkable mentorship and humility. This sterling reputation extended to Sandy's work as a clinician, where he evaluated and treated employees who suffered work-related injury and toxic exposures. His colleagues remember him for his dedication, insights, and practically encyclopedic knowledge of clinical toxicology. But maybe more meaningfully, Sandy's patients remember him for his profound compassion for their health and wellbeing. As evidenced by his lifelong dedication to the safety of others, Sandy loved his work — through his work, joy and enthusiasm, Sandy made the world a better, cleaner, and safer place each and every day.
Outside of the office, Sandy was a talented photographer, an expert stamp and Japanese netsuke collector, and of late, a seeker of shark's teeth during oceanside walks. As an avid environmentalist, Sandy volunteered for years for the Eno River Association, leading their annual watermelon seed spitting contest with verve. Sandy was a talented carpenter — building furniture, fences, and single-handedly curating an immaculate garage — and lover of reading, particularly comics and science fiction. Sandy's passion for animals and nature was so strong that he refused to mow the lawn if wildflowers were present (and in present danger!). Most of all, he loved his wife and family. Home to him was wherever his family was.
Sandy and his family are forever grateful to each physician, nurse, and nurse assistant who cared for him at the Duke Transplant Center, Duke Hospital, Hillcrest Convalescent Center and Hock Family Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances of him to his family and any donations in his honor to the Animal Protection Society of Durham or the Eno River Association.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020