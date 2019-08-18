|
|
Dr. Woodrow Batten
DECEMBER 1, 1921 - AUGUST 2, 2019
Smithfield
Dr. Woodrow Batten, a native of Micro, NC, practiced medicine for nearly 73 years, mostly in Johnston County, until his retirement at age 95. A celebration of his exemplary life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Smithfield on Sunday, August 25, at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception. Please enjoy the inspiring story of his life on the Parrish Funeral Home website (https://www.parrishfh.com/obituary/woodrow-batten).
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019