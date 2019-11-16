|
Wyndolyn F. Eure
July 27, 1922 - November 15, 2019
Gatesville
Wyndolyn "Ma" Felton Eure, 97, of Gates House Assisted Living, died there on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Mrs. Eure was born in Gates County on July 27, 1922, and was one of 10 children born to the late Henry Norfleet Felton, Sr. and Sue Parker Felton. Retired as the Customer Service Representative from Centura Bank in Ahoskie (now PNC), she was a faithful member of Eure Christian Church where she remained active for as long as her health allowed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Eure, Sr.; her son, Leon Felton Eure; sisters, Edith, Lee Bell, Ava, and Elizabeth; and by brothers, Garland, Richard, Henry Jr., Woodrow, and Parker.
Surviving are her son, J. Lawton Eure, Jr. of Clinton; her daughter-in-law, Marinda Eure Crocker of Gatesville; her grandson, Kevin Baker Eure; step-grandchildren, Amanda Lewis Evans, John Crawford, and David Crawford; a step-great-granddaughter, Dusty Boynton; and a step-great-great-granddaughter, Avery.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Eure Christian Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Wade Bennett. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, or in the social hall of the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eure Christian Church, 872 NC Hwy 137, Eure, NC 27935, or the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019