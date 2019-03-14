|
|
Yon Cha Choi Tomeo
November 20, 1933 - March 11, 2019
Clayton
Yon Cha Choi Tomeo, 85, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church with the family receiving friends prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:00. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park.
Surviving are her four sisters, Ok Ja Juu and Cheung Ja Kim both of South Korea, In Ja Lee of Katy, TX, and Hyun Ja Johnson of Redondo Beach, CA; seven nephews and three nieces; special friends, Marco and Elizabeth Maya and Eleanor Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Tomeo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 US-70 Bus. Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Tomeo family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019