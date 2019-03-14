Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
For more information about
Yon Tomeo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yon Tomeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yon Cha Choi Tomeo


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yon Cha Choi Tomeo Obituary
Yon Cha Choi Tomeo

November 20, 1933 - March 11, 2019

Clayton

Yon Cha Choi Tomeo, 85, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church with the family receiving friends prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:00. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park.

Surviving are her four sisters, Ok Ja Juu and Cheung Ja Kim both of South Korea, In Ja Lee of Katy, TX, and Hyun Ja Johnson of Redondo Beach, CA; seven nephews and three nieces; special friends, Marco and Elizabeth Maya and Eleanor Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Tomeo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 US-70 Bus. Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Tomeo family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now