Yvonne "Bonnie" Anthony Greer
Raleigh
Bonnie Greer of Raleigh NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 11, 2019 age 84 in Barrington IL. Born on February 10, 1935 in Pittsburgh PA, preceded in death by her husband Bob Greer (1994).
Bonnie lived her life with grace and will be joyfully remembered by her loving daughters: Cindy (Mark) Schaefer of IL, Linda (Jim) Kanner of OH, Sue (Rick) Geis of CA. Grandchildren: Alex (Ben), Kimberly, Erin, Eric. Great-grandchildren: Brynnlee, Whitney, Leo, and brother Jerry Anthony.
Blessed and surrounded by amazing friends at
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bonnie was the heart and hands that supported many mission projects. She was often found in the church kitchen preparing and serving meals for others. We are proud of her many accomplishments including the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Member Recognition Award.
In Bonnie's words, "God is the creator and comforter of my soul. He will comfort our souls in heaven. He will unite my soul with loved ones".
Please join us in a celebration of Bonnie's life on Friday December 6, 2019 at 1:30pm, Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, North Carolina.
Remembrances may be made to Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church (SAPC), 7506 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
Bonnie's favorite missions: Loaves and Fishes, Backpack Buddies
