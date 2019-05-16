Zela MARLENE Upton



Kinston



Zela MARLENE Painter Upton of Kinston, NC passed away May 11, 2019 in Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC. at age 83. Born 6/19/1935 in Richwood, WV. She was daughter of the late Iowaka 'Tootie" Rowan Painter and Charles Henry Painter, Jr. Surviving is her favorite middle son Charles H. Upton of Kinston, NC, her brother George R. Painter and wife Alice Painter of Westminster, MD. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Upton and two sons Joseph Wayne Upton and Wesley Allan Upton. Also preceded by her sisters Kathleen Barber, Ruth Case, and Patricia Hirano. A graveside service at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Plymouth, NC will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 18th. Most new her as Marlene and her nursing skills in Plymouth, Washington, and Belhaven. She retired from nursing and chased her dream of antiquing. Her shop Treasured Times and her calligraphy Pen & Feather located in Bath and Washington was treasured by all. Her knowledge of bottles earned her the nickname of "The Bottle Lady" and received calls from all over the USA to identify antique bottles. She eventually retired to her beloved mountains in Murphy, NC with her beloved husband Joe of 50 years. Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019