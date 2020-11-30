Zeffie Griffin
September 2, 1929 - November 27, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Zeffie Belle Moore Griffin, 91, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 after months of declining health. Zeffie was born September 2, 1929 in Henrico County, Virginia to the late Benjamin M. Moore and Dolla Irvin Moore. For many years, Zeffie and her husband the late John Thomas Griffin, Sr. made their home on Old Milburnie Road, Raleigh. She was a caring neighbor and friend who enjoyed sharing vegetables from her garden with family and community. As long as her health permitted, she was a devoted member of Knightdale United Methodist Church.
Zeffie is survived by her children: Mary G. Autry, Dorothy "Dottie" G. Vester, Joyce G. Barrow (Ken), John Thomas Griffin, Jr., Benjamin "Benny" Griffin (Michelle); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Grady; sister in law, Lorena Moore.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Ramey; three brothers and two sisters.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow at Knightdale United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home and other times at the home of Ken and Joyce Barrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knightdale United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Post Office 83, Knightdale, NC 27545.
