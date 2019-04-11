|
Zuria Alice
Bissette Dickerson
January 8, 1932 - April 9, 2019
Spring Hope
Zuria Bissette Dickerson, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home, 10:30 -11:30 with graveside service following at Bailey Town Cemetery. Rev. Charles Collie will officiate the service. Friends may visit other times at the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Dee Bissette and Hattie Perry Bissette and son, Jerry Gray Dickerson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Maurice Dickerson of the home and daughter, Brenda Dickerson of Spring Hope.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019