Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-5560
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
Zuria Dickerson Obituary
Zuria Alice

Bissette Dickerson

January 8, 1932 - April 9, 2019

Spring Hope

Zuria Bissette Dickerson, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home, 10:30 -11:30 with graveside service following at Bailey Town Cemetery. Rev. Charles Collie will officiate the service. Friends may visit other times at the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Dee Bissette and Hattie Perry Bissette and son, Jerry Gray Dickerson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Maurice Dickerson of the home and daughter, Brenda Dickerson of Spring Hope.

Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019
