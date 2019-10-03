Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARCHIBALD. View Sign Obituary

ARCHIBALD: In loving memory of Lucille "Lucy" Denise Archibald, born December 17,1952, at Pembroke,Ontario, passed away September 12,2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. She is survived by her loving husband Blair, her son Chris Mackay of Collingwood, Ont., her grandsons Cameron and Caleb Mackay, her sister Mary-Jane Blais, her Aunt Jeanne Trahan(godmother), her Uncle Romeo(Laura) Chaput(Godfather) & Aunt Antoinette(Milton) Labelle, of Pembroke, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Loretta & Edouard Lauzon; infant son Jean-Guy Mackay; brothers Cyril, Bernard, Royal, Jean-Guy, and Denis Lauzon, and many aunts and uncles. In her adult work life she had many positions as a personal caregiver for pre-school children, usually combined with housekeeping duties. She also held housekeeping jobs at hotels in Kingston, Ottawa, and North Battleford. She met Blair in the fall of 2004 while they were both doing volunteer work at the Battlefords Union Hospital. They married in 2005 at Victoria B.C. Besides being a loving, caring, and supportive wife, she worked with the Carousel Bingo's food services and as the janitor for the NBCK Band Hall. She also was a Pallatiative Care spiritual volunteer at the hospital and a pastor's assistant at Zion Lutheran Church. She loved having pet dogs; growing outside flowers at places she lived; cooking, especially French dishes; reading mystery novels; playing cards, bingo, and Scrabble; bird watching. Lucy was very proud of her Francophone heritage, keeping a promise to her mother to keep speaking French. A memorial service for Lucy was held at St.Paul's Anglican Church, North Battleford on September 19, 2019 with Rev. Trevor Malyon presiding. Music ministry was provided by organist & pianist Kathy Watson with the Anglican Church choir; Flugelhorn solo by Jack Tatchell. The family wishes to thank everyone who offered cards, flowers, food and other expressions of sympathy. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, Sask. S7K 1V9 or to The Battlefords Humane Society, 751 - 114th St., North Battleford, Sask. S9A 2M7. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Martens Warman Funeral Home, Warman, Sask. __________________________________________________





