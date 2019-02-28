Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AYOTTE. View Sign

AYOTTE: Geraldine Ann Ayotte (Gerry) passed away at the Battlefords District Care Centre early on the morning of February 7, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Gerry was born in Regina and moved to Battleford as a young child. She will always be remembered for her zest for life, her mischievous ways and her devotion to her faith. Gerry loved to socialize and be around family. She enjoyed traveling to Arizona every winter for 25 years. Gerry was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will forever hold our memories of Gerry within our hearts and we are comforted to know that she is at peace. Gerry is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 56 years, Guy; daughter Mary Ann (Jody) and their children, Gracie and Abby; daughter Claudette (Tony) and their children, Natashia (Andrew), Coleman (Allyce), Jesse (Taegan) and Anna, and three great-grandchildren: Bronson, Felix and Aubree. Left to cherish her memory: her twin sister Jackie (Gilbert) and their children Anna Marie (Bob), Tracey and Joseph (Sandra); as well as brothers-in-law, Lloyd, Eloi (Lucy), Gilles (Pierrette), Roger (Carole) and Roland (Shelley) and sisters-in-law, Madeleine, Odette (Norbert) and Gertrude (Marcel) and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerry was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Kuffner, sister Mary Ann Kuffner; father and mother-in-law, Laval and Bibiane Ayotte; sisters-in-law: Lee (Roland) Ayotte, Anne (Gilles) Ayotte and Pierrette (Lloyd) Beckman and brother-in-law Cyril (Madeleine) Fransoo. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church. Donations are requested to Battlefords District Care Centre, Box 69, Battleford, SK S0M 0E0 or to the Alzheimer Society – Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th. Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. Card of Thanks The family of Gerry would like to thank the Staff on Ward 3 at Battlefords District Care Centre for their loving care of Gerry, Father Sebastian Kunnath for officiating the service and the CWL for taking care of the lunch. The family would like to express their gratitude and are very grateful for all the love and support they have been shown by family and friends. _________________________________________________





