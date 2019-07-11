Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BAERT. View Sign Obituary

Gerard "Gerry" Henry Baert passed away in Lloydminster, Alberta on May 24, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Gerry is survived by: his loving wife of fifty years, Wyn Baert; his son, Ken (Noelia) Baert and their children, daughter Danika and twin sons, Briar and Bryce; his son, Doug (Kristy) Baert and their daughter, Devry; his mother, Rita Baert; his brothers, Frank (Jeanette) Baert, Moe (Sheila) Baert and Ron Baert; his sister, Brenda (John) Carr; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Creech (Mac); and Gena Whiting (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and cousins. Gerry was pre-deceased by: his father, Archie Baert; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard & Mary Whiting. The Celebration of Life for Gerry was conducted from St. John's Anglican Church, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Archdeacon Michael Stonhouse officiating. The organist was Pat Skinner. The tribute was given by Ken Baert and his daughter, Danika. The eulogy was presented by Mac Creech. The special music was "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" and "How Great Thou Art" by saxophone soloist, Robin Cathro and was accompanied by Ann Campbell. The special song was "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Grobin. The urn bearers were Ken Baert and Doug Baert. Donations in memory of Gerry may be made to the Lloydminster Rescue Squad or Charity of Choice. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Wyn, Ken, Noella, Danika, Bryce and Briar Doug, Kristy and Devry __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 11 to July 18, 2019

