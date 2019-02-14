Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BAILLARGEON. View Sign

BAILLARGEON: Mrs. Leona Baillargeon resident of North Battleford, SK passed away with family by her side Monday, February 4, 2019 at the River Heights Lodge at the age of 97 years. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. André Apôtre Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date at the Jackfish Cemetery. Leona is lovingly remembered by her children, Pauline (Albert) Reiter, Lionel (†Marge) Baillargeon, Marcel (Sharon) Baillargeon, Irene (John) Dawe, Jacqueline (Gerald) Weedmark and Laurier (Merlie) Baillargeon; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian (Clarence) Lanovaz and Lillian (†Nick) Roach; sisters-in-law, Doris Regnier and Denise Regnier; as well as numerous nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul (1986), daughter, Rollande (2014); parents, Leon & Antoinette Regnier; sisters, Nelda (Johnnie) Wilgosh, Marie (Leo) Coté; brothers, Alfred (Annette), Daniel, Victor, and Andrew (Linda). Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Leona Baillargeon may be directed to the masses or to the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks Thank you to Father Cuong Luong, Deacon Bellavance, soloist Jaki Esquirol, organist Gary Gansauge, also all the mass offerings, food, flowers and kind thoughts. Thanks to Notre Dame CWL for the lovely lunch, to Eternal Memories for their professional services & to River Heights Lodge for the care that she received. Leona Baillargeon's Family





