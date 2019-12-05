BANACH: Mr. Walter 'Wally' Banach resident of Battleford, SK passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Battlefords District Care Centre at the age of 75 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church in Battleford, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Wally Banach may be directed to Long Run Thoroughbred Retirement Society 555 Rexdale Blvd. Toronto, ON M9W 5L2 For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab & Trevor Watts of Battlefords Funeral Service.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019