In Loving Memory of Karon Basset (1953 – 2020) It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Karon Basset of Battleford, SK on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Battlefords Union Hospital. Karon was born on December 17, 1953 in Humboldt, SK, the oldest child of Aloysius (Louis) and Albina (Fullawka) Wolsfeld. The family lived in Moseley, SK where she attended elementary school at St. Henry's School in Marysburg. The family moved to Humboldt in 1966 where she attended St. Augustine's elementary school. Her high school years were spent at Humboldt Collegiate Institute graduating from grade 12 in 1972. She met Ron Basset of Peterson, SK and on November 17, 1972 they were married at St. Augustine Church in Humboldt. They began their life together in Humboldt and then moved to Meadow Lake, Tisdale, North Battleford, before finally settling in Battleford, SK. Along the way they met many great people who became lifelong friends. Although Karon had many health issues, she never complained and was always cheerful – ready to help on any and every occasion. She especially loved gathering with family and friends. Karon's exceptional cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by family and friends. Christmas was a favorite time of year for Karon. She began a Christmas tradition of baking gingerbread cookies for each of her nieces and nephews. They couldn't wait to receive their delicious gingerbread cookies from Aunty Karon. Karon was very skilled at crochet. She produced numerous blankets, afghans and tablecloths which she graciously gave to family and friends. Gardening was another pastime that Karon enjoyed. Karon will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ron of Battleford, SK, their two children: Rene (Jody) Basset of Saskatoon, SK, their sons Nathan and Evan; Russell (Yvette) Basset of Lloydminster, SK their children Dolan, Morgan & Brittney; her mother Albina Wolsfeld of Saskatoon, SK; her siblings Wayne (Kathy) Wolsfeld of Moose Jaw, SK, Lynn (Randy) Kemp of Saskatoon, SK, Louise (Doug) Munn of Calgary, AB, Ramona (Donald) Lang of Regina, SK, Kelly (Susan) Wolsfeld of Saskatoon, SK, Patti (Terry) Seto of Saskatoon, SK; Ron's siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Aloysius (Louis) in 1974, brother-in-law Brian Timmerman (2009), father-in-law Joseph Basset (2014), mother-in-law Verla Basset (1997), brothers-in-law Paul Basset (2007), Blaine Bentley (2007) and James Basset (2012). A private memorial service is being planned for a later date.