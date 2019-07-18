BERRY: Kay Berry passed away with family by her side Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Royal University Hospital. A Memorial Service was held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. from St. Rose de Lima Church in Cochin, SK with Father Greg Elder as celebrant. A private family interment was held at City Cemetery in North Battleford, SK. Kay is lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 and a half years, Ray ; children, Sheri-lyn and her daughters, Macey and Shanti; Stewart and his daughter, LoriAnn; sister, Irene and her children, Michelle and Christa; sister-in-law, Elsie and her family; and brother-in-law, Mel and his family. She was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Mary Draganuk; brother, Bill; infant sister, Sylvia; sisters-in-law, Marj and Sharon; and brother-in-law, Russ. Memorial donations in memory of Kay Berry may be directed to the 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26 Saskatoon SK S7K 1V9. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 18 to July 25, 2019