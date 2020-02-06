Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOSKILL. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

BOSKILL: In Loving Memory of Ethel Alice Steele Boskill, born May 24, 1924 at Maymont, SK., passed away January 14, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by Daughter Lucille Steele; Granddaughters: Vanessa (Mike) Depaulo and Children Sarah Carusi (Jason) and Children; Various Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased By: Parents – Percy Barrett and Maude (Martin) Barrett; Husband James Philip Steele; Mother & Father-in-Law James and Thirza Steele; Brother Stanley (Maxine) Barrett; Sister Ruth (Roy) Schmidt; Nieces/Nephews - Bernice, Grace, Carl, Wayne Schmidt; Great Nephew Elwin Parker; Great-Great Nephew Christopher Parker; Sister Irene (Roy) Rogers; Great Nephew Michael Doering; Sister-in-Law Mary (Edwin) Peden; Niece Kathleen Peden; Great Nieces Rhonda and Leslie Peden; Sister-in-Law Jean (Alder) Greenslade. Survived by Step-Family Lynne (Al d.) Stade, Donna (Greg) Campbell, Doug (Paula) Stade, Dan Stade, Michelle (Ian) Mokuruk & Children Doug (Doreen) Boskill; Kelly (Alexa) Boskill, Kori (Dave) Sansom, and their Children Sherry (Brock) Duncan: Shealyn (Jeremy) Brown, Trent (Danielle), and their Children; Sister-in-Law Marg Piper; Sister-in-Law Reg Boskill (Charles d.); Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by: Husband Lawrence Boskill; Sisters-in-Laws and Brothers -in-Law: Elsie, Yvonne (Roger), Irene, Charles, Philip (Dorothy). Celebration Of Life was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dr. Kathleen Horwood officiating. Shared Memories were given by her daughter Lucille. Music Ministry: Organist - Bonnie Phillips ; Violinist - Erin Foreman - "Songs Of The Angels"; Guitarist - Leroy Sloan; St. Andrews Church Choir - "Go Now In Peace"; Duet - Elaine Currie & Darlene Wood - "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" - Accompanist - Allan Currie; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "In The Garden"; Hymns: Let There Be Peace On Earth, Abide With Me, Amazing Grace & How Great Thou Art. Honorary Pallbearers were All those friends who shared their life with Mom and those with whom Mom shared her life. Many have crossed over and now Mom again has rekindled her friendship with them. Today we honor them as well. Mom's belief of friendship was inspired by Proverbs 18:24 from which many inspirational quotes have sprung. Her chosen one was 'to have friends you have to be one'. So, true friendship I count as one of the items in Mom's legacy. Active Pallbearers were Dwight McIvor, Orville Wood, Leroy Sloan, Dale Beaudoin, Walter Pauls and Robert MacKay. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Interval House, 2092 - 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1H7 Or to STARS Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation, 570 - 1441 Aviation PK NE, Calgary, AB T2E 9Z9. Interment will take place at Maymont Cemetery, Maymont, SK (at a later date). Condolences can be sent to







Memorials are requested to Battlefords Interval House, 2092 - 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1H7 Or to STARS Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation, 570 - 1441 Aviation PK NE, Calgary, AB T2E 9Z9. Interment will take place at Maymont Cemetery, Maymont, SK (at a later date). Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay at Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Cards of Thanks To all those who were able to attend Mom's Funeral and Celebration of Life and those whose intentions to attend were hampered by the weather on January 25, 2020, …thank-you for your messages of care and condolences in phone calls, cards and personal and formal (Ken and Jackie) tributes. In contrast, from several months of discomfort, unrest, pain, sorrow and loss of dignity; to the Celebration that Mom had hoped for, her Day was truly Beautiful. Thank-you to Rev. Dr. Kathleen Horwood who previously ministered at St. Andrews. Mom considered Kathleen her Spiritual Leader. For a time Kathleen moved away from the area and had recently returned. Mom was comforted that she was able to ask Kathleen in person if she would officiate at her service when the 'time' came. During the months Mom was in hospital and care facility, Kathleen was able to visit Mom with her dog George when in North Battleford. Kathleen's comforting message and reflection was taken from the Psalm 23 reminding us of "My Shepherd". Bob MacKay, Mom's neighbour and friend took such care of Mom's arrangements,… Thank-you Bob for your personal attention to details, gentle guidance, encouragement and support. Bob honoured Mom's memory offering to serve as one of her Pallbearers. Mom would have been surprised and pleased. Thank-you Bob for your Gift of Song choosing to sing one of your favorite Hymns which happened to be the one Mom had noted in her wishes for you to sing. It was "In the Garden." Bob surprised us all with a very personal rendition of the last chorus, which included Mom as being 'In The Garden' also… Very touching and comforting! Bob was accompanied by Bonnie and Erin. The other Pallbearers serving were the 'farm boys' from the area of Mom and Dad's farm at Maymont. Serving were Walter Pauls, Dale Beaudoin, Leroy Sloan, Orville Wood and Dwight McIvor. Thank-You Gentlemen for honouring Mom. She would have been pleased. Music was Gifted by organist Bonnie Phillips, Violinist Erin Foreman and guitarist Leroy Sloan. Darlene Wood and Elaine Currie accompanied by Allan Currie on Piano, Gifted us with the Gospel song "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" conveying what could be the final prayer on this side of one about to pass on. I know that if Mom could have spoken at that time, those words would have been hers. Thank-You Darlene, Elaine and Allan. Erin Foreman on piano sang "May Songs of the Angels Welcome You," representing a deceased's Final Faith Journey into the hands of God. Thank-You Erin. The St. Andrew's Sanctuary Choir sang directly to the congregation "Go Now in Peace", the parting hymn always sung at the closing of each Sunday service at St. Andrew's. Thank-you Ladies. That hymn touched me every time I heard it when attending there with Mom. Thank-you to Darline, Jim and George for attending at the Guest Books, and supporting wherever needed that day. The ladies Auxiliary of St. Andrews thank-you for arranging and serving the lovely lunch following. It made a comfortable environment for much visiting to take place. Also, ladies thank-you for arranging to have the unused food delivered to the Battlefords Interval House. Thank-You Everyone. Warm Regards, Lucille Steele Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020

