Roland died with his family surrounding him on May 5, 2020. Roland was born on October 30, 1944 to the late Rene and Aurelie Bru of Jackfish, Saskatchewan and the brother of the late Marie Bru. Roland is survived by his family, Raymonde; Richard; Aaron (Melynn), Logan, Alivia; Jay (Whitney); Deanna (Jason), Ayanna, Simon; his sister, Claudette (Doug) and his brothers: Roger (Noel) and Jerome (Paula); his in-laws: Jeanne, Leona (Henry), and Roseline (Allan); and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Roland partook in multitude of endeavors, including driving both charter and school buses, serving as a hail adjuster, hauling anhydrous, and of course cattle and grain farming. Roland was a true Saskatchewanian and will always be remembered for his love of farming in Jackfish, the community he grew up in and called home. He loved to drive through his fields, often with his dog, Allie, in the truck. Since moving to North Battleford, you could still find him and Raymonde at the farm often having a wiener roast with Aaron, Melynn, Logan, Alivia, Leona and Henry. Roland loved spending time with his family, whether it was watching Logan and Alivia play ball, having coffee with Richard at the Co-op, visiting Jay in Arizona, or travelling to Nova Scotia to watch Simon play hockey and Ayanna dance. Roland was very active in his community. He participated at many community events at the Jackfish Church, and at bonspiels in Meota; he also sat on the Board of Directors for Meota Regional Municipality. Roland and Raymonde retired from mixed farming in 2004 and moved to North Battleford to be closer to family and friends. One of his favourite activities was a weekly dinner at the Halewichs with the Dycks; he looked forward to this tradition all week, where he began to ask Raymonde on Tuesday what they were going to eat. They also enjoyed their community in Yuma, Arizona, where they spent many years enjoying day trips to Mexico, Friday night poker and Happy Hour with their many friends. Roland loved watching and playing sports. He played baseball in his youth and he was especially passionate about curling. His competitive nature led him to win a few bonspiels in his day. He was especially proud of the team he had with his children while they remained in Jackfish. Roland and Raymonde attended a few Brier and Scotties bonspiels as spectators over the years; and when this was not possible you could be sure to find him glued to the television, sharing the tournaments with family and friends. The family would like to thank the communities of Jackfish, Edam, Meota, North Battleford and Yuma for their love and support of our family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a mass will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.