CAMPBELL: Apr. 24, 1999-Oct. 14, 2019. Quinn Dianne Campbell was born to Laurie & Rob Campbell on Saturday April 24th 1999. She arrived quicker than expected, Laurie made it to the hospital just in time. Born 9lbs 10 ounces with a full head of dark thick black hair. A happy little baby, she brought so much joy to everyone. She was the proud little sister to Noah Campbell. She giggled a lot and enjoyed exploring the world, her infectious smile made you want to go play with her. She was a bottomless pit as a toddler, she ate often and a lot, always surprising the adults around her when she asked for more. Her big beautiful eyes would pull you into her innocent joy. She was creative, artistic and full of beans. Spending many summers in Cochin at the cabin, she was an avid fisher girl, catching many a minnow with her net, not stopping her intense focus until the bucket was filled. She loved animals of all kinds, always happy to have a fur baby to hold and take care of. It didn't matter what kind, she loved them all. Bugs, bunnies, cows, cats, dogs, even ducks. She was extremely intuitive, she could pick up on the moods of others and would ask you what's wrong if she sensed something was off. She could sniff out BS in a heart beat. She wanted people to be honest and real. She was extremely caring and wore her heart on her sleeve. Always trying to take care of others when she could. She had very few filters, if she was feeling or thinking something, you most likely knew it. From a very young age, she was up for anything. If someone said the words, "Hey Quinn, you want to go here or do this?" Her reply was always yes. She was a risk taker and lived for the thrill. From a young age she was always doing "dangerous" things, pushing boundaries and looking for fun. Just a couple of months ago I watched her ride a tube behind uncle Brayden's boat. I was so struck by her intense desire for the thrill of living on the edge. She bounced around the tube almost falling with a grin on her face, telling him to go faster until she flew off into the water, happy as a clam. She loved to laugh, getting out the joke book, she would read jokes to Noah until she finally had him laugh. She was a sensitive soul in lots of ways. As a child, if she watched a scary movie, she'd want to sleep with Noah for weeks, feeling protected when he was around. When it came to school, Quinn didn't fit into the box she was supposed to fit in. She didn't learn the way most others learnt. She wasn't good at conforming. She was herself and not willing to compromise very much. A free spirit who didn't quite know where she belonged or where to go. Her life reflected her many intense emotions, from joy, pleasure and love to the darker feelings of intense pain, anger and hopelessness. She will be very much missed by SO many people who loved her and cared for in the way they knew best. All we can do to get relief from our pain from her leaving is knowing that she is now in the ultimate peace, free from pain in the loving arms of our Creator. WRITTEN BY Jilleen Gaskarth







