In loving memory of Roger Mackenzie Castle (December 30, 1921 -November 12th, 2020) Roger was born on the family farm east of Mullingar Saskatchewan in 1921. He is the last surviving child of Christopher Darley Castle and Alice Odessa Castle (nee Young). Roger was predeceased by his parents, his wife Ethel, brothers Dudley, Earl, Harold, Dennis and Edgar and sisters Muriel and Connie. His father Christopher immigrated from England in 1905, married Alice Young and purchased the farmland near Mullingar. They built a large family home using bricks made from clay found on their property with one of the few homemade brick firing kilns in the province. In addition to being the Castle family home, Ringleton Firs was a hub for the community. Wayward travellers would stay over at the house and it was used as the community school when the local school burnt down. Roger moved to the Fraser Valley in BC in 1947 and owned a gas station and successful contracting company before retiring. He is survived by his sons, Len (Jayme) of Mission BC, Rob (Jo) of Kimberly BC, and daughter Cheri also of Mission BC, grandchildren Shane, Denise, Delaney and Rachael and great grandson Connor who are left to grieve his passing. "Uncle Roger" will also be dearly missed by literally hundreds of nieces, nephews and their many children now running into 4 generations. Woodlawn Mission Funeral home will be in charge of Roger's final arrangements and will set up a memorial page. Please feel free to log on and send us a story of Dad. No funeral is possible because of covid but we would love to hear your memories.