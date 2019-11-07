Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHIPAK. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

CHIPAK: In Loving Memory of William Chipak, born February 13, 1932 at Marlin, SK., passed away October 23, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Bill's memory is his loving wife of sixty years, Ella; their children: Maria (Andrew), John (Lisa) and Teresa; his grandchildren: Candace, Reece, Kacey (Justin), Chris, Skylar, James and Larissa (Caden); his great-grandchildren Lyndon, Leighton, Jayden and Westin; brother, Walter (Mary) and family, cousins John (Cindy) Didula and family, Iris (Gary) Burch and family; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents John and Dora; special Uncle Bill (Rose) Didula. Celebration Of Life was held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Phinh Do, Celebrant & Con-Celebrants Fr. Cuong Luong and Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Cross Bearer was Reece Suteau. Altar Server was Ken Schwark. Reception Of The Body: Pall: Maria Suteau and Teresa Chipak; Flowers: John Chipak; Crucifix: Ella Chipak. Eulogy was given by John Chipak. Music Ministry: Dave McQuaid, John Chipak, Lisa Hornung & Larissa Chipak. Hymns: How Great Thou Art, May Your Light Shine, I Will Rise, Amazing Grace, The Table, All The Way My Saviour Leads Me, Songs Of The Angels & City Of God. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading: Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8 – Martha Chipak; Responsorial Psalm – 'May Your Light Shine'; 2nd Reading: 2 Corinthians 4: 16 – 5:1 – Natalie Chipak; Gospel – John 14: 1-3; Homily: Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Intentions: Teresa Chipak and Maria Suteau. Liturgy Of The Eucharist: Gift Bearers: Anne Wyatt and Rita McMann. Honorary Pallbearers were All of Bill's Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren. Active Pallbearers were Randy Anthofer, Brent Hirschfeld, Brendon O'Driscoll, Shawn Peterson, Wayne Schwark & David Solomko. Interment was at the Garden of Christus – Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to the Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (Designate to the Palliative Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to







In Loving Memory of William Chipak, born February 13, 1932 at Marlin, SK., passed away October 23, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Bill's memory is his loving wife of sixty years, Ella; their children: Maria (Andrew), John (Lisa) and Teresa; his grandchildren: Candace, Reece, Kacey (Justin), Chris, Skylar, James and Larissa (Caden); his great-grandchildren Lyndon, Leighton, Jayden and Westin; brother, Walter (Mary) and family, cousins John (Cindy) Didula and family, Iris (Gary) Burch and family; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents John and Dora; special Uncle Bill (Rose) Didula. Celebration Of Life was held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Phinh Do, Celebrant & Con-Celebrants Fr. Cuong Luong and Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Cross Bearer was Reece Suteau. Altar Server was Ken Schwark. Reception Of The Body: Pall: Maria Suteau and Teresa Chipak; Flowers: John Chipak; Crucifix: Ella Chipak. Eulogy was given by John Chipak. Music Ministry: Dave McQuaid, John Chipak, Lisa Hornung & Larissa Chipak. Hymns: How Great Thou Art, May Your Light Shine, I Will Rise, Amazing Grace, The Table, All The Way My Saviour Leads Me, Songs Of The Angels & City Of God. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading: Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8 – Martha Chipak; Responsorial Psalm – 'May Your Light Shine'; 2nd Reading: 2 Corinthians 4: 16 – 5:1 – Natalie Chipak; Gospel – John 14: 1-3; Homily: Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Intentions: Teresa Chipak and Maria Suteau. Liturgy Of The Eucharist: Gift Bearers: Anne Wyatt and Rita McMann. Honorary Pallbearers were All of Bill's Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren. Active Pallbearers were Randy Anthofer, Brent Hirschfeld, Brendon O'Driscoll, Shawn Peterson, Wayne Schwark & David Solomko. Interment was at the Garden of Christus – Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to the Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (Designate to the Palliative Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family of William (Bill) Chipak would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the out-pouring of support and care we received during our time of loss. We would like to thank: the amazing staff at R.U.H. in Saskatoon and the staff at Battleford Union Hospital, Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate care. To Doctor Patricia Campbell and staff for their regular check-ups and unwavering support and dedication. to the officiants Reverend Fr. Phin Do, Fr Cuong Luong and Fr. Sabastian Kunnath, to the pallbearers, the individuals who participated in the service and all who attended. to Battlefords Funeral Service staff and Robert MacKay for their guidance and special touches with the arrangements. To the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church for the usage of the hall for the lunch. To Carolyn Andres, Menno Andres, Rita McMann and Florence Sehn who catered the lunch. Thank-you everyone for the many phone calls, words of comfort, emails, visits, and donations made in memory of Bill. The Chipak Family Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close