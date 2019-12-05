COMBRES: It is with great sadness, the family of Karen Combres announces her passing on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Karen passed with the two loves of her life by her side- her husband of 26 years, Randy and daughter, Brooklyn. Karen fought a brave battle with cancer for four years, always staying positive with the support of those who loved her. With the encouragement and love of Randy, Brooklyn and Drew (Brooklyn's partner) Karen remained strong until the moment she gained her wings. Now at rest, Karen will be missed dearly. Randy and Brooklyn would like to thank the entire Combres family for their love and support during this difficult time. Respecting Karen's wishes, there will be no Funeral Service. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so a www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks Randy, Brooklyn and Drew would like to thank everyone for the flower arrangements, food deliveries, visits, phone calls, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019