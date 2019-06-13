COOK: On Friday June 7, 2019, Phyllis Marie Cook at the age of 84 years passed away at St. Paul's Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Saskatoon. Vigil Of Prayer will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 from Notre Dame De Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 1201 – 105th Street, North Battleford, SK. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, 1942 – 98th Street, North Battleford, SK with Father Cuong Luong as Celebrant. Interment will be held at the City of North Battleford Cemetery. Phyllis is survived by her son Kim (Sandy) Cook with children A.Jay (Rebecca) and Mitchell; Brian (Jill) Cook with children Christopher (Krista) and Danielle (Andrew) Kidd; Robert (Deanna) with sons R.J. and Logan; Tracy (Cheryl) with Alexandra (Derrick) Welford and Taylor ( Ariana). Her sisters Gerry Ryan, Bertie (William ) Brannon; Lynne Ryan; and Maudie Laliberte. Phyllis is predeceased by her loving husband Albert Cook; parents Fortunate & Caroline Cadrain; sisters Marge, Ida, Estelle, brothers Ernie & Bill, and several in-laws, cousins and friends. Memorial Donations in memory of Mrs. Phyllis Cook may be directed to Palliative Care at St. Paul's Hospital- stpaulshospital.org or BUH Foundation Inc at canadahelps.org Or to North Battleford Golf and Country Club Junior Golf Program. For those wishing to leave a condolence can do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battleford Funeral Services (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 13 to June 20, 2019