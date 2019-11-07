Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAWSON. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Grace Dawson at River Heights Lodge on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Esther was born on March 3, 1927 17-48-11 W.3-Meeting Lake, SK. She was predeceased by her parents Burton & Nettie Phillips, husband, George Dawson and siblings; sisters, Marjorie, Golda, Addie and Audrey, brothers; Dave, Harold (Jack) also special friend Reynold, nephews and nieces. Left to cherish her memory is brother-in-law Pete Giesbrecht and numerous nieces and nephews, also friends who shared in Esther's life. Honorary Pallbearers were Pete Giesbrecht, "All Family and Friends who shared in her life. Active Pallbearers were Glen Bachelder, Mal Buckingham, Larry Liddell, Doug Haryung, Joseph Wappel, Richard French. The Funeral Service was held on October 26, 2019 at 2 pm from 'The Garden Chapel' – Battlefords Funeral Service with Reverend Dexter Van Dyke officiating. Eulogy was given by niece Connie Chomyshen. Scriptures read by Richard French and a solo followed " In The Garden" sung by Robert MacKay. The Organist was Kathy Watson. A memorial lunch followed at Third Avenue United Church. Interment was at City of North Battleford Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. Card of Thanks The family of the late Esther Dawson would like to thank all of the staff at River heights lodge for the special care she received during her time there. Thanks also to Caleb care home for making her stay there so enjoyable. Thanks to Reverend Dexter for his compassion and caring service. Thank-you to Kathy Watson for the music and Robert MacKay for the Solo "In The Garden". Thanks to Richard French for reading scripture. Thank-you to the pallbearers. Special thanks to the United Church Ladies for the wonderful Lunch. Thank-you to all who sent cards, flowers, words of sympathy. To Battlefords Funeral Service for their compassion and professionalism during this difficult time. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019

