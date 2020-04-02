Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEVERNICHUK. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

DEVERNICHUK: With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Orest Devernichuk on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 77, due to complications from a recent stroke. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his children Dale and Diane (Michael); his grandchildren: Emily, Jenna, Aiden and Dylan; brother, John Devernichuk; sister-in-law, Gladys Deverinchuk; close friend, Verna Wisner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents: Peter and Nettie Devernichuk; sisters: Katie Checkowy and Mary Devernichuk; brother, Joe Devernichuk; sister-in-law, Carol Devernichuk; lifelong friend, Stella Devernichuk; niece Arlene Checkowy; and nephews: Mervin Checkowy, David and Michael Devernichuk. Dad grew up in Porcupine Plain and later moved to Saskatoon where he married and had two children. He worked for Macoshams Van Lines and Dairy Producers Co-op. He retired to Meota where he settled in nicely helping around the Village and most importantly being the guy who ran the dump (aka "the Mall"). His children heard many happy stories while he was working there. To all those that stopped by and enjoyed the afternoon with him, you impacted him greatly, and we thank you for that. If he wasn't working you could find him at his niece, Jeanette (John) Gorski's farm . Jeanette and John, thank you for being such a big part in his life. Over the passed few years, Dad and Verna had many happy and special times. Verna, thank you for being a companion to Dad. The children would like to thank the Village of Meota, the Village of Metinota and surrounding area for all their kind words and gestures. He will be respectfully remembered by the many lives he touched. Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held in Meota for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium, North Battleford SK. Condolences may be left at -







